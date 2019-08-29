|
Susan Elaine Waters
Marion - Susan Elaine Waters, 67 of Marion, died peacefully Tuesday morning on August 27, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital.
She was born November 22, 1951 in Kenton to Howard and Julia (Vodich) Waters. She was preceded in death by her father.
Susan worked in the food industry, working for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Bob Evans restaurant.
Susan loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was extremely devoted to her family and dear friends. She was a true lover of Jesus and all of her angel friends. Susan was a skilled crafter, making cards, painting, and loved to cook and bake. She was especially fond of her mother's cat, Winston. Susan enjoyed her weekly Bingo with her friends. She was also a dedicated Prayer Warrior for many. Nothing limited Susan from doing anything she set her mind to in life.
She is survived by her mother, Julia, who resides in Marion. Also surviving are her siblings, Beverly (Frank) Sekella of Belle Center, Jennifer Centouri of Bloomfield NJ, Bruce Waters of Ohio, Ellen (Dan) Lancaster of Dickson TN, Joyce Waters of Columbus, Cathy Gammel of Airdrie, Alberta Canada, and a "Special Sister", Linda (Donald) Mathys of West Mansfield. Also surviving are several nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Steve Pruitt will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday September 1, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society 2264 Richland Road
Marion, OH 43302-8475
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 29, 2019