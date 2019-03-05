|
Susan K. Collins
Marion - Susan K. Collins, age 62 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. On January 31, 1957, she was born to the late Stanley Meridy and Viola Jeanne (Clark) McKee, and on August 1, 2003, she married her true love Lonnie R. "Duke" Collins, who preceded her in death on July 3, 2004.
Susan graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1976, and she worked in several positions throughout her life. She was a waitress, a bartender, a cook, a commercial and residential cleaner, and a correctional officer, eventually spending 13 years as an employee crew trainer at McDonald's.
She was an avid Trekkie, gathering quite the collection of Star Trek memorabilia during her lifetime, and she also collected angel figurines. Tweety Bird was her favorite character, and she was known to root for him during his bouts with Sylvester. She was also a fan of the Buckeyes, and she attended countless games with her brother Mike over the years.
She enjoyed gardening, having grown some of the most beautiful lilies one could ever hope to see, and she spent much of her time on crosswords, Sudoku, and word searches. One of her crowning achievements was putting together a 750-piece puzzle in an hour and a half.
She also enjoyed traveling to coastal beaches, and her favorite to visit was Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Homecooked meals were another staple in Susan's household, as she adored cooking and had quite a knack for it.
She loved her two dogs as well, the ornery beagle Buster and the dog she shared with her husband before his passing, her 17-year companion Cracker.
She is survived by her daughters Tina (Larry) Garnow and Kim (James) Hessler; her brothers Michael J. McKee and Lawrence J. (Sharon) McKee; her grandchildren Dustin Garnow, Devin Hessler, and Bryce Hessler; her great-granddaughter Miranda Garnow; her nephew and niece Steven Clay McKee and Bonnie Jean Wilson, as well as their children; numerous cousins; and a dear friend of the family, Lynn Lane.
She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Viola McKee.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home with James Bright officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
If sending flowers in Susan's memory, the family requests that you order them from the Marion Flower Shop, 1045 E. Church St., Marion, Ohio, 740-389-2323. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 5, 2019