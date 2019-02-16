|
Susan Kay Weese
Marion - Susan Kay Weese, age 64 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital.
Susan entered into this world on March 16, 1954 in Marion, OH. She was a graduate of the Harding High School Class of 1973. Over the years, she has worked for Hancock & Gross and was an Avon representative. She retired while working at McDonald's. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her adopted parents: Paul and Grace (Knapp) First and her parents" Roland and Thelma (Harrison) Vance.
Those who will cherish her memory are her sons: Joseph (Heather) Weese, Sr. of Marion, OH and John (Lori) Weese of Mt. Gilead, OH; her brothers: Mike (Jerry) First of Marion, OH and Rick (Evelyn) Lewis of Shelby, OH; her sister: Karen (Dan) Walker of Van, TX; her grandchildren: Joseph Weese, Jr., Brittney Launder, Jacob Weese, Crystal Waterer, Michael Waterer, Izzabella Weese, Sofia Weese, Lynn Weese, Kayla Weese, Phillip Weese and Gerid Globe; and her six great grandchildren.
Friends and family may come to honor Susan's life on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will start at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Glendale Cemetery in Cardington, OH.
Donations may be given in her memory to the American Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 16, 2019