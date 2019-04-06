Services Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel 360 East Center Street Marion , OH 43302 740-387-9136 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion , OH View Map Service 10:30 AM First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Susan Alexander Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Sublette Alexander

Marion - Susan Sublette Alexander, age 79, of Marion, died peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home with her loving husband, Zeke, by her side.



On January 29, 1940, Susan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, one of three children of the late Scott and Eliza (Fielder) Sublette. She graduated from Indian Hill High School in Cincinnati.



Furthering her education, Susan attended Ohio University and later was studying to be a dental hygienist, when her world changed in an instant while attending a house warming party in Mount Adams. It was there she met her future husband, Harold "Zeke" Alexander Jr., and from that moment forward their focus was on being together. They enjoyed a wonderful thirteen month courtship traveling back and forth from Cincinnati and Marion to be together, and they were married on May 25, 1963. They cherished their fifty five years of marriage, lovingly raising three sons: Scott, Thomas, and Matthew.



Shortly after their wedding in 1963, Susan moved to Marion, Ohio, to join her husband, Zeke, where she took pride in being a loving homemaker for her husband and children.



Susan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, where she and Zeke enjoyed serving as youth advisors to middle schoolers. She also volunteered at the Marion General Hospital and was a member of TWIG I. Over the years, she enjoyed making arts and crafts and was a member of the Marion Artisan's Club.



For Susan and Zeke, their home away from home was the Marion Country Club. Susan was a great golfer, and was proud to have won the women's club championship on more than one occasion. She also enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her dear friends in her bridge clubs. She and Zeke are charter members of the Marion-Columbus Progressive Dinner Club, founded in 1964.



For twenty five years, Susan and Zeke loved spending their winters at their home in "The Landings" in Savannah, Georgia. It was a wonderful place to spend the winter and continue golfing. Sharing a love for traveling, they also enjoyed self driving tours throughout the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.



Susan will fondly be remembered for her joyous spirit. She had a natural way of quickly connecting with everyone she met, and could brighten the day of a total stranger. Her ornery, fun loving way of being a practical jokester, only added to her charm. She truly was a special human being, who touched many lives.



Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Zeke Alexander; three sons: Scott (Thais) Alexander of Chicago, IL, Thomas (Susan) Alexander of Wayne, PA, and Matthew Alexander of Cincinnati; eight grandchildren: Celeste and Rhys Alexander, Wesley, Ethan and Megan Alexander, and Harris, Skylar and Flynn Alexander; two siblings: William "Bill" (Pam) Sublette of Fort Collins, CO, and Sally Quinn of Bonita Springs, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Including her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Liza Scott Briede; and brother-in-law, Howard Quinn.



Her family will greet friends from 2 - 5 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10:30 am on Monday, with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery. Another celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at the Marion Country Club at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Rehabilitation, Joyce's Angels, or Capital City Hospice, and they may be sent to the care of the funeral home.



On behalf of Zeke and family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone at OhioHealth Rehabilitation, Joyce's Angels, and Capital City Hospice for all of their help and tender care of Susan over the past eighteen months.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Rehabilitation, Joyce's Angels, or Capital City Hospice, and they may be sent to the care of the funeral home.

On behalf of Zeke and family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone at OhioHealth Rehabilitation, Joyce's Angels, and Capital City Hospice for all of their help and tender care of Susan over the past eighteen months.