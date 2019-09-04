|
|
Suzanne Mitchell
Marion - Suzanne "Suzi" Kay Mitchell, age 71 of Marion, passed away surrounded by her family, Sunday morning September 1st at Chadwick Place. She was born March 18, 1948 in Marion, Ohio to the late Roy and Caryl (Maynard) Fields. She was a 1966 graduate of River Valley High School. Suzi married Robert Mitchell February 11th, 1967 and he preceded her in death May 6th, 2014. She retired from Morrow County Hospital after many years of service. Suzi loved BINGO and played wherever and whenever there was an opportunity. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends at Chadwick. Suzi loved to go fishing and liked to crochet. She especially loved spending time with her family and her absolute favorite thing was attending the grandkids' sporting events. Suzi is survived by her children, Jason Mathew (Heidi) Mitchell and Julie Mitchell, grandchildren, Taylor (BJ), Zachary, Bryce and Kylie Mitchell, great grandchild, Brielle Easterday, brothers, David (Diane) Fields, Danny (Lou Ann) Fields, Dennis (Nancy) Fields and sister, Krista (John) Schweinfurth. Suzi is preceded in death by her son, Douglas Mitchell and her brother Dane Fields. Friends may call at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home from 5-8 PM September 5th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The or Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be made at timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 4, 2019