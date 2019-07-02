|
T. Jean Thompson
Marion - T. Jean Thompson age 84 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her residence in Marion.
She was born July 17, 1934 in Marion, Ohio to the late Fredrick and Orpha (Riley) Poland.
On January 11, 1958 she married Lewis V. Thompson, he preceded her in death on April 17, 1986.
Jean was a member of Calvary Bible Baptist Church, she was formerly employed at Trainor's Restaurant from 1967-1981, Med Central Hospital in dietary for several years and Walmart in lawn and gardening because she loved flowers. She also loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Pam (Bob) Leach of Marion, OH., Ron (Rhonda) Thompson of Ohio, special grandchildren, Mike, Kisten and Michelle, special great grandchildren, Nathan (Kristen), Hunter, Nick, Brook, Tyler and Kelsey, a special great great granddaughter, Katara and many grand and great grandchildren, and her brother, Darmar Poland of Bangor, ME.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and one sister.
Visitation for Jean will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Floyd Radebaugh officiating with the burial at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 2, 2019