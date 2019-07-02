Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for T. Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

T. Jean Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
T. Jean Thompson Obituary
T. Jean Thompson

Marion - T. Jean Thompson age 84 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her residence in Marion.

She was born July 17, 1934 in Marion, Ohio to the late Fredrick and Orpha (Riley) Poland.

On January 11, 1958 she married Lewis V. Thompson, he preceded her in death on April 17, 1986.

Jean was a member of Calvary Bible Baptist Church, she was formerly employed at Trainor's Restaurant from 1967-1981, Med Central Hospital in dietary for several years and Walmart in lawn and gardening because she loved flowers. She also loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Pam (Bob) Leach of Marion, OH., Ron (Rhonda) Thompson of Ohio, special grandchildren, Mike, Kisten and Michelle, special great grandchildren, Nathan (Kristen), Hunter, Nick, Brook, Tyler and Kelsey, a special great great granddaughter, Katara and many grand and great grandchildren, and her brother, Darmar Poland of Bangor, ME.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers and one sister.

Visitation for Jean will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Floyd Radebaugh officiating with the burial at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now