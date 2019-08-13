|
|
Teresa Sue Smith
Clermont, FL. - Teresa Sue Smith passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at The Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont Florida at the age of 74.
Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, she spent most of her early life in Marion, OH with her parents Tom and Arlene Large, and siblings Nikki, Gayle, Tommy and Scott.
Teresa spent her life making things a little brighter for the rest of us. Working at Walt Disney World for 25 years; she leaves behind a legion of people whose day turned out a little better because they had met her. Her contagious laugh and warm smile will be missed by all. She is survived by her Sisters Nikki Simpkins (Marion) and Gayle Coffey (Kentucky), her brother Tom Large (Marion), her Daughter Kathy Funk (Georgia), her son Tim Kohler (Florida) and her son Richard Kohler (Virginia).
Services will be held at the Chapel Heights Memory Garden in Marion, Ohio on Saturday, September 14, 2019. For further details please e-mail her son Richard Kohler @ [email protected]
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 13, 2019