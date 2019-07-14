|
|
Terrence Thomas "Terry" Everly
Las Vegas, NV - Terry T. Everly, born March 10, 1940, to Harold and Catherine (Robbins) Everly in Marion, OH, passed on June 10, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. He is a 1958 graduate of St. Mary High School.
In 1959, he began his railroad career, which would span 40 years and include the Erie Lackawanna, Southern Pacific & Union Pacific. He married his neighborhood girlfriend, Pat McAdow, and they enjoyed 60 years together.
Terry is survived by his wife, sons Craig Everly, Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Mike (Kelly) Everly, Henderson, NV & Ryan Everly of Castle Rock, CO; 10 grand- and great grandchildren; brother, Don (Barb) Everly, Marion, & sister, MaryAnn (David) Clapp, Maitland, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry Everly, Marion, & Kevin R. Everly, New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Marion on July 20, 2019. Memorial gifts may be sent to the .
Published in the Marion Star on July 14, 2019