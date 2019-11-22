|
|
Terry A. Rouse
Raymond - Terry A. Rouse, 63, of Raymond, died unexpectedly Tuesday November 19, 2019 at his home.
He was born September 11, 1956 in Kenton.
Terry was a 1975 graduate of the North Union High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps., serving from 1976 - 1979. Terry was longtime owner/operator of Terry A. Rouse Excavation. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #605 in Waldo.
Terry will be remembered as a person not afraid of hard work, a loving grandpa and a loyal friend.
He is survived by his daughters: Traci (Travis) Piatt of Toronto, Ohio and Kara Emmons of Marysville.
Grandchildren: Hadley and Holden Piatt and Parker and Gage Emmons.
Sister: Cathy Lewis of Arizona
He was preceded in death by his parents: David and Helen Joyce (Ramsey) Thomas
Graveside services will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Radnor Cemetery, Shawn Huffman will officiate, there will be Military Honors conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #1095. Following the service, there will be a time of fellowship at the Verne I. Mounts American Legion Post #368, 308 S. Main St. Prospect, Ohio 43342
