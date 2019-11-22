Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Rouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry A. Rouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry A. Rouse Obituary
Terry A. Rouse

Raymond - Terry A. Rouse, 63, of Raymond, died unexpectedly Tuesday November 19, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 11, 1956 in Kenton.

Terry was a 1975 graduate of the North Union High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps., serving from 1976 - 1979. Terry was longtime owner/operator of Terry A. Rouse Excavation. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #605 in Waldo.

Terry will be remembered as a person not afraid of hard work, a loving grandpa and a loyal friend.

He is survived by his daughters: Traci (Travis) Piatt of Toronto, Ohio and Kara Emmons of Marysville.

Grandchildren: Hadley and Holden Piatt and Parker and Gage Emmons.

Sister: Cathy Lewis of Arizona

He was preceded in death by his parents: David and Helen Joyce (Ramsey) Thomas

Graveside services will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Radnor Cemetery, Shawn Huffman will officiate, there will be Military Honors conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #1095. Following the service, there will be a time of fellowship at the Verne I. Mounts American Legion Post #368, 308 S. Main St. Prospect, Ohio 43342

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -