Terry Douglas Thornton
Terry Douglas Thornton

Marion - Terry Douglas Thornton, age 73, of Marion, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Heartland of Marion after an extended illness.

Terry was born in Galesburg, Illinois on December 2, 1946 to the late Lewis and Janice (Fuhrman) Thornton. Terry graduated from River Valley High School and continued his education at Columbus State where he earned an Associate's Degree in both Corrections and Criminal Justice. Terry worked for The City of Marion as a Police Officer and was an Investigator for the State of Ohio. In addition to working in Law Enforcement, Terry worked in construction and helped others do small projects around their homes.

Terry proudly served his Country in the US Army. While stationed in Germany, Terry met the love of his life, Ursula Frieda Hornig. Terry married Ursula on July 22, 1970. After Terry's Honorable Discharge, the couple made their home in Marion. Ursula passed away March 11, 2019.

Terry was a hard-working man who loved his family and would help anyone in need. He and his wife loved animals, especially cats.

Terry will be missed by his son, Roni (Gwenevere) Thornton of Westerville; and step-grandchildren, Joshua (Kari) Benner and Melanie (Craig) Dixon.

Burial and funeral services will take place in Germany next to his wife, Ursula.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Terry's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






Published in Marion Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
