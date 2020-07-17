1/1
Terry E. White
Terry E. White

Marion - Terry Eugene White, age 74, of Marion passed away at Marion General Hospital on July 15, 2020. He was born in Corning, Ohio on August 9, 1945 where he was raised by his late grandparents, Henry and Vaugh (Hale) Stallings. After moving to Marion he was cared for and guided by William (Dad) and Leona (Mom) Stallings.

Terry was a plant manager at Graphics Packaging where he worked for 53 years. In his off time, he loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting in southern Ohio as well as boating and fishing. He also loved riding his motorcycle and driving through the woods, especially Wildcat Holler. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie White, and a sister Patricia (Patty) Kokas and a brother, Paul Stallings.

After being together for 26 years, Debbie (Speidel) White is left to cherish his memory; along with sons Timothy and Jonathon Speidel; daughters, Lori Hunt, Sherry Depree, and Tammy White; brothers; Wendell Macklin, William and Robert Stallings; and sister Judy Engelhart. Terry also will be missed by grandsons, Clayton and Timothy Speidel, and numerous other grandchildren living in Rhode Island as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may pay their respects at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5-8 pm where masks and social distancing will be encouraged. A private family service will be observed at a later date. On-line condolences can be made at www.Boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
