|
|
Thena L. (Utley) Simmons
Crossville, TN - Thena L. (Utley) Simmons beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away February 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Charles "Chuck" Simmons; son, C. Scott Simmons and daughter in law, Jennifer; daughter, Sheri Jo Michel; five grandchildren: Jessica (Michel) Robertson, Zachary Michel, Amber (Michel) Sermersheim, John Simmons, and Jessica Simmons; two great grand children: Lennae and Lexton Robertson; siblings: Arthur "Art" Utley, Thomas "Woody" (Rosemary) Utley of Marion
Thelma Mustard of Marion, Glenda Craft of Ft Wayne, IN, Robert "Bob" Utley of Prospect, Rena Rose of Marion, Lu (Dean) Chivington of Marion; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers: William "Bill" and Frankie Utley.
Prior to retirement, Thena was co-owner of a prominent real estate company in Marion, Ohio, a member of Marion Area Chamber of Commerce, past president of Marion Board of Realtors and served on numerous real estate boards.
After retirement, Thena enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing her knowledge and appreciation of music, theater, puzzles, and card games with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial services will be held at St Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, Ohio on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cumberland County, Crossville, Tennessee.
A memorial service at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Crossville, Tennessee will be held at a later date.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Thena's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020