Theodore Jay Murphy, Sr.
Marion - Theodore Jay Murphy, Sr., age 83 of Marion, passed away at his home on Friday, February 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with heart disease.
He was born in Marion, Ohio on August 30, 1936, to the late Robert P. and Florence B. (Schwindler) Murphy. On May 25, 1958, Ted was united in marriage to Mary Ann Makeever and they have been married for 61 years.
Ted attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Morral High School in 1954. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country.
Ted was a production manager for the Eaton Corporation and retired after 40 years of service. While at Eaton, Ted was also active in Junior Achievement of Marion where he served as Executive Director and President of the Board of Directors.
Ted was also the founder and owner of Murphy Industries, Inc. of Marion. He was an active member of International Door Association (IDA) and was recognized with the Industry Members Service Award. Ted enjoyed numerous trips to Korea and China to work with friends and business partners abroad.
Ted was a hardworking and independent man who lived life to the fullest, and loved his family unconditionally. Ted was a caring man that loved giving to others, which brought him much joy. His giving nature impacted the lives of countless people.
Ted was a lifelong parishioner of the St. Mary's Church of Marion.
Ted will be missed by his devoted wife, Mary Ann Murphy; his two sons: Theodore J. (Terri) Murphy, Jr. of Marion, and Paul (Jennifer) Murphy of Marion; brothers Joseph, and Michael (Sharon) of Marion; sisters Patricia Granlee, Marge (Jack) Myers, and Kay (Larry) Walters of Marion; six grandchildren, Molly (Win), Mary Katherine, Sarah, Katie, Madalyn and Jacob Murphy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers, Robert "Bob", William "Bill", Edward "Ed" , Jean, Frederick "Fred", and Arthur.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10AM with Father Thomas Buffer officiating; burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Ted's honor to St. Mary Catholic Church and The .
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020