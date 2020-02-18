Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Jay Murphy Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Jay Murphy Sr. Obituary
Theodore Jay Murphy, Sr.

Marion - Theodore Jay Murphy, Sr., age 83 of Marion, passed away at his home on Friday, February 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with heart disease.

He was born in Marion, Ohio on August 30, 1936, to the late Robert P. and Florence B. (Schwindler) Murphy. On May 25, 1958, Ted was united in marriage to Mary Ann Makeever and they have been married for 61 years.

Ted attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Morral High School in 1954. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country.

Ted was a production manager for the Eaton Corporation and retired after 40 years of service. While at Eaton, Ted was also active in Junior Achievement of Marion where he served as Executive Director and President of the Board of Directors.

Ted was also the founder and owner of Murphy Industries, Inc. of Marion. He was an active member of International Door Association (IDA) and was recognized with the Industry Members Service Award. Ted enjoyed numerous trips to Korea and China to work with friends and business partners abroad.

Ted was a hardworking and independent man who lived life to the fullest, and loved his family unconditionally. Ted was a caring man that loved giving to others, which brought him much joy. His giving nature impacted the lives of countless people.

Ted was a lifelong parishioner of the St. Mary's Church of Marion.

Ted will be missed by his devoted wife, Mary Ann Murphy; his two sons: Theodore J. (Terri) Murphy, Jr. of Marion, and Paul (Jennifer) Murphy of Marion; brothers Joseph, and Michael (Sharon) of Marion; sisters Patricia Granlee, Marge (Jack) Myers, and Kay (Larry) Walters of Marion; six grandchildren, Molly (Win), Mary Katherine, Sarah, Katie, Madalyn and Jacob Murphy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers, Robert "Bob", William "Bill", Edward "Ed" , Jean, Frederick "Fred", and Arthur.

Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10AM with Father Thomas Buffer officiating; burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Ted's honor to St. Mary Catholic Church and The .

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Murphy family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
Download Now