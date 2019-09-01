|
|
Theodore Oldham
Coolville - Theodore Oldham, Sr., 76, of Coolville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville.
He was born Sept. 11, 1942 in Marion, son of the late Arthur and Kathrine Shotte Oldham.
Theodore is survived by his wife of 10 years, Barbara (Crites) Oldham; 2 sons, Theodore Oldham, Jr. and Christopher Oldham; 3 daughters, Kim Ford, Tina Bumgardner and Katie McPherson; 2 brothers, Jack and Jerry ; a sister, Margaret and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday August 14, 2019 , from 6-8 P.M. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
At Theodore's request, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral service
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 1, 2019