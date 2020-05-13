|
Thomas A. Rish
Marion - Thomas A. Rish, age 79, of Marion, died peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family following a short illness.
On December 8, 1940, Tom was born in Kenton, Ohio, the third of four children of the late Delmar Wilson and Helen Marie (Shoemaker) Rish. As a family, they moved to Marion in 1957, where he graduated from Marion Catholic High School in the class of 1959.
Shortly following graduation, Tom married the love of his life, Judith Kennedy, whom he met after moving to Marion at Marion Catholic High School. They were married on July 18, 1964, at St. Mary Church, Marion. They shared 25 years of marriage, and she preceded him in death on February 10, 1989, after a battle with breast cancer.
For thirty plus years, Tom worked for the BF Goodrich plant in Green Camp, which became Strataflex, then Parker-Hannifin. He worked as a tow motor operator in their shipping and receiving department, until his retirement in 2004.
Tom was a member of St. Mary Church in Marion, and he was a member of the Kenton Moose Lodge.
With a love for sports, Tom enjoyed serving as a basketball and volleyball referee for forty-three years. Being 6'8" tall, he had a commanding presence on the court, but was always respected by Athletic Directors, coaches, and players for his fair and consistent officiated games. He always put the best interest of the players first and they knew he cared about them. He was also a member of the Marion Referees Association. His love for competition also led him into drag racing, fixing up the first car he ever owned to race in it. He loved going to the dragstrip in LaRue to visit with and try and show up his friends.
Enjoying the outdoors, one of Tom's favorite pastimes was mowing the lawn with his John Deere tractor. He could make a yard look like a golf course. He also was an avid collector, enjoying going to auctions and antique shows.
Very strong willed, determined and independent, Tom never asked for help with anything in life. Instead, he preferred to help others. He was a "wonderful caregiver," who always was the first to lend a helping hand whenever someone was in need.
Most important of all to Tom was his family. He was a proud father and grandfather, who especially loved rooting on his daughter, Cherie, and grandson's, Bret and Sam, in sports. He was their biggest fan, both literally and figuratively.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Cherie Leach; two grandsons: Bret and Sam Leach; a brother, Jim Rish; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including his wife and parents, Tom was preceded in death by two siblings: Jeanine Rish and Rodney Rish; and two sister-in-laws, Addie Rish and Linda Rish.
Services honoring Tom's life will be held at his graveside at 11 am on Friday, May 15, 2020, in St. Mary's Cemetery, with Father Kyle Tennant officiating, where guests will be encouraged to wear their masks and practice safe social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgedale Athletic and Music Boosters, 3165 Hillman-Ford Rd, Morral, OH 43337, or Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Ave #102a, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Tom's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020