Thomas Coleman Knickel
Sun City West - Thomas Coleman Knickel, 88, of Sun City West, AZ passed away May 1, 2020.
He was born on July 22, 1931 in Prospect to the late Wilfred and Mary (Coleman) Knickel. He was united in marriage on November 22, 1953 to Peggy Evelyn Daugherty, and she preceded him in death on March 3, 2019 after 66 years of wonderful love and devotion. Also preceding him in death was a sister, Phyllis Biggerstaff Davis and nieces, Cheryl Oehler and Kimberly Oehler Hoffman.
Tom graduated from Prospect High School in 1949 where he had the honor of being a state FFA Star farmer and later became a 4-H advisor to many young farm boys in the Prospect area. He farmed along with his father who became disabled until being drafted into the U.S. Army. He served from 1956 to 1959 and was stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland during all his military service. His employment with Whirlpool Corp. began 7 months prior to being drafted. He returned to Whirlpool and retired in August 1996 after 40 years of dedication to the company.
He and Peggy loved to travel and was blessed to have been to every state except Alaska. Their last trip together was to Cancun, Mexico.
Tom was a lifelong member of the former Prospect Zion United Church of Christ, singing in the choir and being involved in the church for many years. He, along with Peggy, loved music and sang in the Sun City West Westernaires after relocating to Arizona. He played high school basketball and enjoyed all the types of sports, especially the OSU Buckeyes, as well as his Whirlpool bowling teams.
Tom was a giving and supportive man who loved Peggy and his family. Having no children of their own, they gave their love and support to everyone else's. He was a second Dad to his nieces and nephews and could be counted on to always be there no matter the need and without question. He was a wonderful husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
His passing leaves a hole in many hearts.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Jo Moyer of Norwalk,, sisters-in-law, Pauline Oehler of Sun City West, AZ, Dr. Carolyn Daugherty (husband Dr. Robert Mathiasen) of Sedona, AZ, nephews, Russell (Catherine) Oehler of Las Vegas, NV, David (Karen) Biggerstaff of Mt. Vernon, John (Amy) Davis of Prospect, Ken (Debra) Moyer, Michael (Laurie) Moyer of Norwalk, niece, Kathy Beckwith of Hartford, CT, along with many great nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Public graveside services (everyone is welcome) will be held Saturday May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Prospect Cemetery. Tom's nephew David Biggerstaff will officiate.Friends can attend virtually by opening the Facebook app and finding our page or going to www.facebook.com/stofcheckballinger and watching the Livestream.
Memorial contributions may be made the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Road Marion, Ohio 43302
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020