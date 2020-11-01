1/1
Thomas Duane Beightler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Duane Beightler

Marion - Thomas Duane Beightler age 67 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born January 11, 1953 in Marysville, Ohio to the late Darwin E. and Connie A. (Fisher) Beightler.

On July 2, 1980 in Las Vegas, Nevada he married Sue Ann (Walker) Beightler, she preceded him in death August 1, 2017.

Thomas graduated from North Union High School in 1971. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, he worked for 20 years at Sunray as a press operator, drove truck for Oberfield Pavers for 9 years and most recently was a bus driver for the City of Marion for the past 5 years. He also enjoyed playing the Ohio Lottery Pick 3 and Pick 4 games and an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan.

He is survived by his sons, Jason (Samantha Morrow) Beightler of Grove City, OH., and Jonathan (Brittany) Beightler of Findlay, OH., 2 grandchildren, Bentley and Cadence Beightler, his brothers, Joe Beightler of Marysville, OH., Bob Beightler of Marysville, OH., sisters, Judy Wilson of Pharrisburg, OH., Sue Schmitter of Marysville, OH., Linda Segent of Marysville, OH., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where masks and social distancing will be in place. Burial will be later at Marion Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Born Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved