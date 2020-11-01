Thomas Duane BeightlerMarion - Thomas Duane Beightler age 67 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.He was born January 11, 1953 in Marysville, Ohio to the late Darwin E. and Connie A. (Fisher) Beightler.On July 2, 1980 in Las Vegas, Nevada he married Sue Ann (Walker) Beightler, she preceded him in death August 1, 2017.Thomas graduated from North Union High School in 1971. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, he worked for 20 years at Sunray as a press operator, drove truck for Oberfield Pavers for 9 years and most recently was a bus driver for the City of Marion for the past 5 years. He also enjoyed playing the Ohio Lottery Pick 3 and Pick 4 games and an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan.He is survived by his sons, Jason (Samantha Morrow) Beightler of Grove City, OH., and Jonathan (Brittany) Beightler of Findlay, OH., 2 grandchildren, Bentley and Cadence Beightler, his brothers, Joe Beightler of Marysville, OH., Bob Beightler of Marysville, OH., sisters, Judy Wilson of Pharrisburg, OH., Sue Schmitter of Marysville, OH., Linda Segent of Marysville, OH., and numerous nieces and nephews.A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where masks and social distancing will be in place. Burial will be later at Marion Cemetery.