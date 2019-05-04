Services
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
249 E. Center St.
Marion, OH
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
249 E. Center St.
Marion, OH
Thomas F. "Tom" Brown

Thomas F. "Tom" Brown Obituary
Thomas F. "Tom" Brown

FORMERLY OF MORRAL - Thomas F. "Tom" Brown, age 67, of Worthington and formerly of Morral, died Friday, May 3, 2019, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.

His family will greet friends from 2-5 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 11 AM on Monday, with Rev. Daniel Kiger officiating. A luncheon in Tom's memory will follow in the May Pavilion at the Marion Palace Theatre, 276 W. Center St., Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Tom's family. To read his full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes. com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 4, 2019
