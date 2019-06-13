Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marion - Dr. Thomas F. Wagner, age 88 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He was born in Marion on December 20, 1930 to the late Dr. A. J. and Mary Etta (Francis) Wagner. He attended St. Mary School and John Carroll University and then the Ohio State University College of Dentistry, graduating in 1955.

He then served in the Navy as dental officer on the aircraft carrier Lake Champlain. After leaving the service, he returned to Marion to join his father in his dental practice.

Soon after that, he married a former schoolmate, Jo Ann Catherine Heilman. She passed away in 1998.

Dr. Wagner served on several local and area boards, including MARCA, Marion General Hospital, and Ohio Health, and was a member of numerous Marion civic organizations.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas J. of Marion and Daniel F. (Michelle) of Columbus; former daughter-in-law Carolyn; and three grandchildren, Thomas, Karl, and Holly.

Dr. Tom retired in 2002 after 50 years as a local dentist.

Family and friends may gather to honor Dr. Tom's memory on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. In keeping with his previously expressed wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from June 13 to June 14, 2019
