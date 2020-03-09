|
|
Thomas I. Files
MARION - Thomas I. Files, age 83 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Tom was born at home in Springerton, Illinois, the son of Irvin and Pauline Files. After he graduated from high school, he attended college at the University of Southern Illinois.
On July 1, 1956 Tom was united in marriage to Veda Carolyn Holmes. The couple has shared 63 years of marriage.
Tom and Carolyn made their home in Marion and he was a Product Manager for Marion Power Shovel until his retirement.
Tom had a love for sports cars and was an avid race fan. He served on pit crews, was a Course Marshall at Mid-Ohio Raceway and was always an enthusiastic fan. Sailboats were also a passion of Tom's and he often sailed his boat at the Clear Fork Reservoir. He had a love for animals, but especially dogs. Tom valued his family above all and has been a devoted caregiver to his beloved wife for the past 11 years as they have faced her Alzheimer's together.
Tom was a lifelong member of the Disciples of Christ Church, worshipping at Central Christian Church in Marion and Saint Andrew Christian Church in Dublin.
He is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn Files; children: Tracy (Tom) Magnuson, Steve Files and Scott (Tammy) Files; grandchildren: Blake Files, Julie Magnuson, Kent Magnuson, Kennedy Files, Reagan Files, and Grant Files; sister Gerry (John) Hayes of Seattle, WA; sisters-in-law: Patty (Jim) Pollard and Betty (John) Hodge both of Fairfield, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Day.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 2PM to 3PM; Memorial service will immediately follow at 3PM. Burial will be in the summer of 2020 at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield, Illinois.
If so desired, donations may be made to Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020