Thomas J. "Tom" Lauer
Thomas J. "Tom" Lauer

Prospect - Thomas J. "Tom" Lauer, 79 of Prospect passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 after almost a 2-year battle with cancer. Tom is now home in heaven visiting with his family.

He was born December 27, 1940 in Marion to the late Paul Edward and Blanche (Penry) Lauer. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lauer.

Tom was a long-time member of Prospect Baptist Church. He graduated from Prospect High School in 1958. After graduation Tom did many jobs. He drove a truck and picked up milk cans, he went on the road helping Paul Dirksen show cattle, he worked at Tecumseh Products until it closed and then went to Marion Correctional and North Central Correctional from where he retired. Tom had farmed for many years and it was his greatest love to be in the fields. He passed this love on to his children He grew up on the family farm that had been passed down for many generations. Tom also was in the Ohio National Guard and was a member of the Prospect K of P for over 50 years.

Tom loved to travel and see new places with Carol. Including Alaska and Hawaii they traveled through 48 states. Nova Scotia and the parks and sights of the west were his favorites spots. He liked his motorcycles when he had them and enjoyed taking Emma on rides. He loved his family and enjoyed being around them. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his wife, Carol (Upp) Lauer (of almost 53 years), Prospect; his son, Todd (Jenny) Lauer, Prospect; his daughter, Stephanie (Scott) Forry, Morral; grandchildren, Tyler (Khiara) Forry; Emma Forry (financee Nick Lehner). Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Dan Upp and Betsy Bell, Connecticut; Mike (Becky) Upp, Indiana; Pat (Shay) Upp, Delaware; Dave (Martha) Upp, Gahanna; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Duane) VanHouten, Sunbury; Melanie (Tim) Kelley, Tennessee; plus many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Prospect Cemetery with Pastor Debra Moreland officiating. Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood. Friends attending the calling hours are required to wear masks and practice social distancing while inside the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Prospect Baptist Church, 213 North Elm Street, Prospect, OH 43342 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




Published in Marion Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
