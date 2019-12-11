Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
241 S. Prospect St.
Marion, OH
Burial
Following Services
Grand Prairie Cemetery
Thomas Joseph Haviland


1934 - 2019
Thomas Joseph Haviland Obituary
Thomas Joseph Haviland

Plain City - Thomas Joseph Haviland, age 84 of Plain City, OH, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus, OH.

Tom entered into this world on December 13, 1934 to the late Ray and Ruth (Norton) Haviland in Marion, OH. On July 13, 1957, he married the late Betty (Keck) in Richmond, IN.

Tom graduated from Harding High School and served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked at the Whirlpool Corporation as a press operator for more than 30 years. Tom was a member of the Emanual Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golfing and fishing with family and friends. He will truly be missed by family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Ray and Ruth Haviland; his wife: Betty Joan Haviland; his sisters: Donna Greenland and Mary Davis; and his brothers: Marion Haviland, Ray Haviland and Robert Haviland

Those who will cherish his memories include his children: Jenny (David) Secor of Huber Heights, OH, Jill (William) Raudabaugh of Dublin, OH and Thomas (Joy) Haviland of Beavercreek, OH; his grandchildren: Thomas Secor, Kathleen Bland, Anna Fiori, Mary Biers, Matt Haviland, Samuel Raudabaugh and Sally Yi, Peter Haviland, Paul Haviland and Paige Haviland; his eight great grandchildren; his sister: Nancy Bayles of Caledonia, OH; and his brother: Ben (Geisle) Haviland of Marion, OH.

The family is requesting any friends and family may come to honor Tom's life on Friday, December 13, 2014 from 4pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to come to the funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 starting at 11am at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St., Marion, OH, with Pastor Mark Schuring and Pastor Rick Nance officiating. Burial will follow service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery. Donations may be given in Tom's memory to the Emanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
