Services
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Michael "Mike" Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Michael "Mike" Richards Obituary
Thomas Michael "Mike" Richards

Delaware - Thomas Michael "Mike" Richards, 65, of Delaware passed away Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 11, 1954 in Marion, Ohio to the late Thomas and Mary (Russell) Richards. He graduated from Marion Harding High School and on August 5, 1972, Mike married the love of his life Lois Keirns. Together they shared 47 years of marriage.

Mike was a workaholic and especially loved his years spent as an usher for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Ohio State University and the Columbus Crew. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, and when younger, playing golf and bowling.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lois; sons, Greg (Rose) Richards of Marion and Scott Richards of Delaware; grandchildren, Sophia, Samantha, Gavin, and Mason; great-grandchildren, Aether and Hemera; sister, Connie Cook of Westerville; 4 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death his maternal grandparents John and Garnet Russell and his nephew Jamie Cook.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2 - 5 pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will then host a reception in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room.

Contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43215.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Richards family.

To share a fond memory of Mike or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now