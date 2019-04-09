|
Thomas R. Cook
Sandusky - June 10, 1952 - April 4, 2019
Thomas "Tom" R. Cook, 66, residing in Sandusky, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home.
Tom was born June 10, 1952 in Louis, KY to the late George and Mabel (Fortney) Cook.
Tom was raised in Marion, OH and graduated from Marion Harding High. He joined the US Army in 1972 and was honorably discharged in 1978. He returned home where he worked at Malo's/Marion Steel until his retirement. He moved to and enjoyed living at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, for the last 9 years.
Tom was an outside, hobby filled kind of guy and loved fishing, shooting guns, building models, playing pool and taking pictures. He enjoyed going home and visiting his nieces and nephews, and had many friends and family who referred to him as "Uncle Tom." He will be missed by many.
Tom is survived by his nephews and nieces, Joshua (Jasmyne) Pedraza, Brandon Pedraza, Brian Young, Kevin Young, Tricia (Davie) Jacoby and Jennifer (Davie) Johnson; great-great nieces and nephews, Kierra, Ashontai, Amare, Mario, Nino, Niylah, Cade, Sophia and Bo; close friends, Connie (Pete) Peterson, Barb (Joe) Henry, and Donnie (Debbie) Davie and countless friends at the Ohio Veterans Home. He was a kind man and touched many lives.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Ohio Veterans Home Giffin Chapel, 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Chaplain Paul Birmingham will officiate. Burial will take place in the Ohio Veterans Home Cemetery. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 9, 2019