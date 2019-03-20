|
Tim Murrell Jr.
Marion - Timmy Wayne Murrell Jr. (Tim), age 34, passed away Saturday March 16, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1984 in Marion, OH to Tim and Ida Murrell. Surviving him include his parents: Tim and Ida Murrell; children, Hannah Murrell, Gia Murrell, Memphis Murrell and Avery Brown; siblings, Dustin (Anna) Murrell, Crystal (Justin) Bessler and Wendy (Jamie) Christian; grandparents, Earl and Ellen Murrell; and also many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents Till and Zona Risner. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave, Marion. Service will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 1 PM at Central Baptist Church 2816 Marion-Waldo Rd., Marion, with visitation an hour prior. Burial to follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 20, 2019