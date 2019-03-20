Services
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
2816 Marion-Waldo Rd.
Marion, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
2816 Marion-Waldo Rd.
Marion, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Murrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Murrell Jr.


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tim Murrell Jr. Obituary
Tim Murrell Jr.

Marion - Timmy Wayne Murrell Jr. (Tim), age 34, passed away Saturday March 16, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1984 in Marion, OH to Tim and Ida Murrell. Surviving him include his parents: Tim and Ida Murrell; children, Hannah Murrell, Gia Murrell, Memphis Murrell and Avery Brown; siblings, Dustin (Anna) Murrell, Crystal (Justin) Bessler and Wendy (Jamie) Christian; grandparents, Earl and Ellen Murrell; and also many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents Till and Zona Risner. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave, Marion. Service will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 1 PM at Central Baptist Church 2816 Marion-Waldo Rd., Marion, with visitation an hour prior. Burial to follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now