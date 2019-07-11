|
|
Tim Spires
Fort Myers, FL - Tim Spires, of Fort Myers, Florida died Friday, June 14th at Hope Hospice in Coral Gables, Florida due to complications from Cancer. He would have been 60 years old on September 11, 2019. He faced death bravely, and was surrounded by friends and family as he passed.
Tim graduated from Highland High School in Sparta, Ohio in 1977. He enjoyed playing varsity basketball on a very good Fighting Scot team, and participating in the Marching Band. After attending Otterbein College, he got into the radio business. First, as an on air personality, and then transitioned into Sales, Sales Management, and Station General Management. That professional journey began in Mt. Vernon and Marion, Ohio, and included stops in Lexington, KY, Chicago Illinois, and finally, Southwest Florida, where he had made his home for the past 25 years. He was an avid boater (although not really that good at it), and loved life. He was known for his outgoing personality, a smile he was willing to share, and hosting Christmas parties.
It was in the radio business, that Tim left his mark on the world, and more importantly, on the people he worked with and for. During his final days, he was thrilled to be visited by lots of former colleagues, and reliving old stories from his radio days.
Tim loved the radio business, and the people in it. He developed his own acronym for how to be successful, KAMMHF (Killer Attitude Make Money Have Fun). He made a difference in the lives of many people.
Tim is survived by his son Todd (Kristen) Mcpherson, grandchildren Jordan, Aiden, and Addison, all of London, Ohio, his brother Bill (Sandra) Spires of Marion, Ohio, and wife Carol Spires of Fort Myers, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ruth Spires, brother, James Spires, and sister, Dorothy Lambert.
There will be celebration of life ceremonies in Ohio and Florida. Those dates are yet to be determined.
Published in the Marion Star on July 11, 2019