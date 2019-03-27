Timothy Allen Tyler



Marion - Timothy Allen Tyler, age 72, of Marion passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Tim was born in Marion, Ohio on November 12, 1946 to John H. and Bessie M. (Stevens) Tyler, and attended Marion City Schools, graduating from Harding High School in 1965. When Tim was 12, at Lincoln pool, Sharon L. Haubert caught his eye. They were married in 1966. Tim, and Sherry spent countless happy years together, and were blessed with two wonderful daughters Christie, and Tracie.



Shortly after graduating, Tim entered the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Upon his Honorable discharge on September 29, 1968, Tim found employment for over 30 years for UPS, in Marion and Kenton, as a driver and other various roles. In addition to UPS, he also worked for the Veterans Park in Marion where he made sure the grounds were immaculate, and the flags were in excellent order.



Tim was very proud of the time he served his country. He was the commander of the VFW Post 3313, three times. He was also a member of the American Legion 162, and the 40&8 Society. Tim served the Veterans of Marion, and other surrounding counties for over 30 years.



When his girls were young, he spent weekends camping, fishing, and days at the park with them. Years later, Tim did the same with his grandson. He loved the outdoors, and could often be found working in his beautiful garden, or on his porch with friends, and his faithful dog Toby.



Tim found love once again later in his life with his wife Diana (Crowe) Hopkins who he knew since they were kids. For the past 15 years Tim and Diana were inseparable combining their families making lasting memories. Diana was by Tim's side until he passed.



Tim is survived by his mother Bessie Tyler, his wife Diana Hopkins of Marion, his daughters Christie (Tyler) Stineman, and Tracie (Jeremiah) Trumble both of Marion, Grandson Linken (Paige) Tyler, and Great-granddaughters Vailyn Tyler and the soon-to-be Brinley Tyler. Sisters Virginia Cirko, and Betty Rosenberger. Step-sons Robert "Bobby" (Michelle) Hopkins, Steven (Kristi) Hopkins, and Ryan (Melissa) Hopkins, and numerous step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.



Tim was preceded in death by his father John H. Tyler, and brother John Tyler, Jr., and also by his former wife Sharon Wilson.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 374 W. Center St., Marion, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 until 7pm. A 10:30 am funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday with Pastor Bill Fix officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery where Military Honors will be provided may The Marion Area United Veterans Council.



Memorial donations may be made in Tim's honor to The Veteran's Memorial Park, Marion.



The Family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice, Dr. Bhinder, and the Infusion Clinic for all the wonderful care provided to Tim.



