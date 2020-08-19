Timothy Michael LaVeniaGreen Camp - Timothy Michael LaVenia, age 30, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home in Green Camp, Ohio. He was born February 23, 1990 in Marion, Ohio to Frank (Helen) LaVenia and Tammy (Bowling LaVenia) Turner.After graduating from Harding High School in 2011, Tim worked for MARCA Industries in Marion, Ohio. While there he worked with Meals on Wheels, Kingston, and finally in the industries workshop sorting parts. He was a witness to his Lord and savior Jesus Christ and loved attending the Green Camp United Methodist Church.Tim was a huge car enthusiast and an avid collector of Hot Wheels cars. You could be sure that if his pants had pockets (and they always did!), in one of them would be a Hot Wheels. Being raised by Grandmother Anna Mae Bowling, he shared her love of oldies music. The 50's and 60's were his favorite era and The Beatles held the number 1 spot on his list of best bands ever.Tim knew someone nearly everywhere he went. If he saw someone he had never met, he would quickly introduce himself and commit their name to memory. He impacted the lives of everyone he metTim is survived by his parents, Grandmothers Anna Mae Bowling and Jeanie (Frank) Jackson, Grandfather Finley "Melvin" (Joyce) Bowling, Aunt Tina Spurlock, Uncle Eric Spurlock, 6 cousins, and numerous great-aunts and great-uncles. Tim shared a special bond with his great aunt Ella and great uncle Butch.A graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Pastor Josh Freshour will preside. Funeral services are provided by Boyd-Born Funeral Home.