Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
241 South Prospect Street
Marion, OH
Tod Alan Bolinger


Tod Alan Bolinger Obituary
Tod Alan Bolinger

Deltona, Florida, formerly of Marion, Ohio - Tod Alan Bolinger, age 59, of Deltona, Florida, formerly of Marion, Ohio, passed away on October 20, 2018.

Born on January 12, 1959, in Marion, Ohio he was the son Richard and Judith "Judy" Bolinger-Ishida.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 29, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on 241 South Prospect Street, Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to helpd Tod's family. Online codolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 16, 2019
