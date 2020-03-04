|
Tommy "Tom" Ray Davis
Marion - It is with sadness that we share our husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and friend passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at around 3 PM. In a very symbolic and fitting way, the afternoon sun and the Son of God were shining on Tom and on his family and friends this past Sunday. Tom would want us to convey that "the light" has not, and will not, be extinguished because of his relationship with Christ, the Son of God. This relationship with a promise is what carried Tom's soul to eternity. This relationship is what comforted us, Tom's family and friends beside him. This relationship is what led Tom's friends to comfort and encourage us with fresh tears. Who gets the opportunity to experience this with fourteen friends and family, all the while talking to Tom in just a final few hours? We did! Tom has found eternal rest with the Savior he loves. He loved reading and studying God's Word which filled him with the promises of this eternal life. A favorite passage which many of you know is John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." This is one of the passages that brought comfort to Tom and now brings comfort to us as well. Those who knew Tom understood that he led with his heart. That heart led Tom to Africa and Chile in service as a missionary. That heart had joy as he served alongside his wonderful Church family at Trinity Baptist Church as well. Tom's heart impacted his family and friends. That heart impacted his relationship with his son, Tim, and his wonderful wife, Joyce, in a positive way as well. Even though Tom died with a heart that failed to function in his body at the very end, he did not die alone or of a broken heart. This brings comfort to all who knew him. Tom's heart may have skipped a few beats when watching "The Big Game" every Thanksgiving weekend with family. Together we rocked the house by Tom leading us to push OSU over the goal line. Tom's competitive spirit never wavered as a proud River Valley Viking graduate who loved school sports. Tom's " linebacker heart" might have "blessed" the opponents he tackled with his all-conference awards. Likewise, Tom's "fullback heart" hit many people with passion while he led his halfbacks to those extra few yards. Tom was preceded in death by his Father, Orville Ray Davis; Mother, Alberta Grace Davis; and his Sister, Christina Applegate.Tom is survived by His wife, Joyce; son, Tim, and daughter-in-law, Diashya, with grandchildren, Deklan and Keegan; and daughter-in-law, Dovie (Jarod), with grandchildren, Brennan, Cullen, Amila and Brecken. Tom is also survived by his sisters, Cathy Edington, and Cindy (Arnie) Newell; along with his brother, Mike (Jennifer) Davis. Many cousins, nieces and nephews had a special place in Tom's heart. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 7th at 11 AM at Trinity Baptist Church, 220 South Main St, Marion, Ohio. A fellowship meal will follow. A private family graveside service will take place on a later date. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to an outreach special to Tom at Trinity Baptist called Mission Serve. Tom was very practical: you also have the preferred option to take your family out to eat, enjoy their company and take a selfie together. The only condition is that you must hug each other (in honor of Tom) before you leave! Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020