Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Trevis Litteral

Marion - Trevis Earl Litteral, age 53 of Marion, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 30, 1966 in Marion to the late Harold Ray and Columbia Jo (Steffey) Litteral. His spirit animal was a wolf, and he loved the American Eagle.

He is survived by his daughters Faith and Malesa; his sons Lucas and Eric; his brothers Terry (Lisa) Litteral and Timothy Litteral; and his sister Malesa (Pete) Litteral.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Columbia and his brother Todd Litteral.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 12 pm at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
