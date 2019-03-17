|
|
Ursula Frieda Thornton
Marion - Ursula Frieda Thornton, age 77, of Marion, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Marion General Hospital after an extended illness.
Ursula was born May, 5 1941 in Rothwesten, Germany to the late Oskar and Lina M. (Walkowiak) Hornig.
Ursula met Terry Douglas Thornton, a U.S. soldier, while he was stationed in Germany. Shortly after, the two were wed July 22, 1970. Together they started their lives together in Marion, Ohio.
While Ursula was living in Germany, she worked for many years at an insurance company. In later years, she worked for Bank One in Columbus and The Marion Area Council Center.
Ursula was a kind and caring person, with a feisty personality. Her love for animals, especially cats, was only overshadowed by the love she had for her family, especially her son Ron.
Ursula will be missed by her husband, Terry; son, Ron (Gwenevere) Thornton of Westerville; step-grandchildren, Joshua (Kari) Benner and Melanie Benner; sisters, Ruth Eckel and Christa (Rainer) Jatho both of Germany; extended family, and countless friends.
Ursula was preceded in death by parents, and brother-in-law, Manfred Eckel.
A memorial gathering will be held at Heartland of Marion, 400 Barks Road West, Marion, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at2:30 p.m. with Earnest Lyons officiating. Family burial will take place in Germany at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Ursula's honor to The Marion Area Humane Society.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Ursula's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 17, 2019