Vadie C. Krauter
Marion - Vadie C. Krauter, age 83 of Marion, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Vadie entered this world on August 22, 1935 to the late Bud Chafin and Dennie (Mead) Chafin in West Virginia. Bud and Dennie had five sets of twins, which Vadie was one of those twins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons: Clyde and Paul Blakenship; her daughter: Beverly Blakenship; her six brothers and five sisters and her granddaughter: Penny.
Those who will cherish her memory include her sons: James (Tammy) Krauter of Marion, OH and Larry (Rachel) Blankenship of Tampa, FL; her eight grandchildren; her few great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may come to honor Vadie's life on Thursday, April 11, 2019 starting at 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 starting at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery. Donations may be given in Vadie's memory to the , 5900 Wilcox Pl, Dublin, OH 43016. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 10, 2019