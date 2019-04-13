Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Marion - Valarie J. Lust, age 63, of Marion passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 9:04 AM in her residence. She was born in Marion, Ohio on March 4, 1956 to the late Ronald and Darlene (Workman) Lust. Valarie is survived by a daughter; Chanda Criswell of Marion, OH., two brothers; Greg (Shelli) Lust of Morral, OH., & Randy (Debbie) Lust of Marion, OH., three grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother; Lindy Lust and a sister; Cindy Lamb.

Valarie was employed with the Whirlpool Corp. for 11 years. Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6:00 PM until service time at 8:00 PM. Pastor Dwight Hord will conduct the funeral service and burial will be at a later date. Contributions in Val's name may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society. Please sent online condolences to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
