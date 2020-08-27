Vaughn Morral
Harpster - Vaughn C. Morral, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Harpster, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 5:41pm at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.
Vaughn was born in Wyandot County on October 17, 1928 to Harold and Ona (Chatlain) Morral and both preceded him in death. He was married for over 68 years to Joan M. Brents and she preceded him in death on January 25, 2018.
Vaughn is survived by his children: Mike (Pamela) Morral of Upper Sandusky, Steve Morral of Cedar Key, Florida, and Vicki (Steve) Washburn of Harpster. Four grandchildren: Josh (Michelle) Morral, Stefanie (Matt) Bowling, Zach (Lindsey) Morral, and Alyssa (Pete) Droll, along with 7 great grandchildren: Marshall, Lennox, and Kinslee Morral, Alex and Andrew Bowling, Joey and Tori Droll.
He was preceded in death by a brother Gene Morral.
Vaughn graduated from Harpster High School in 1946 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. After returning home he farmed for Walton Farms for 7 years and then started Morral Excavating in 1953, which he owned and operated for many years until his son Mike, and grandson Josh Morral, continued operating the business. He also, in his retirement worked part time for Lucas-Batton.
Vaughn was a life member of V.F.W. Post 2842, life member of Elks BPOE #83, member of the American Legion Post #225 in Upper Sandusky, and the Harpster United Methodist Church.
He also served on the board of directors for the former First Savings and Loan, Wyandot Memorial Hospital Board, and also the Wyandot County Council on Aging board.
Vaughn enjoyed studying and compiling genealogy, and also appreciated his community of which he served in many capacities, along with his love for his family. He will be greatly missed!
Funeral services for Vaughn Morral will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 4:00pm at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Rev. Soo-Hea Park officiating.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions for Vaughn may be given to Pitt Township Fire Department or to the Wyandot County Council on Aging and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
