Marion - Vernon L. Bollinger age 83 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. He will now be scooter-pootin again with Jim Dodd. He was born June 9, 1935 in Marion, Ohio to the late James D. and Rosetta L. (Wood) Bollinger. On December 10, 1993 he married Georgia J. (Harlan) Bollinger, she preceded him in death on March 1, 2017. Vernon graduated from Morral High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked for 30 plus years as a Teamster's union truck driver for various companies and at Grand Prairie Cemetery. He was a faithful member of Richland Road Church of Christ. In his spare time, he loved watching sports, especially the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians, most of the time falling asleep in his chair with a cup of coffee. He is survived by his children, Bev (Shawn) Ellis of Perrysburg, Scott Bollinger of TN, Jeff Bollinger of TN, Andy (Stacey) Bollinger of Marion, Christina (John) Stamper of Bucyrus, Todd (Rebekah) Bollinger of Marion, Carla Bollinger of Marion, Norman Phillips of Marion, Dorothy Comstock of Marion, siblings, Dean (Ann) Bollinger of Marion and Pat Leibengood of Galion, his dog- Peanut, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also survived by many step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren from his late wife Georgia Joanne Bollinger. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, Georgia, his son, Mitch Bollinger, brothers, James Jr., Melvin, Richard Bollinger, sisters, Evelyn Seabrook and Donna Kraner, grandchild and great grandchild, Rachel and McKenna Kominek, his best friend, Scott Ellis and his beloved companion, Riley. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 11am to 3 pm at Richland Road Church of Christ, 535 Richland Rd. The funeral service will follow at 3 pm with Russell Howard officiating. Burial will be held at Grand Prairie Cemetery at a later date. The Boyd-Born Funeral home is honored to be serving the family. The family would like to thank the caring staff members at OhioHealth and Capital City Hospice for their loving care and support during the progression of his illness. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Boyd-Born Funeral Home for their compassion in the loss of their beloved family member. The family of Vernon would also like to express their appreciation to Russell Howard and the members of Richland Road Church of Christ for their continued care and support during his illness and recent passing. Any donations can be made to the Richland Road Church of Christ and / or Capital City Hospice in Vernon's name. Vern's family would like to request that those attending his service feel free to wear their favorite sports team apparel to celebrate one of his favorite pastimes.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 27, 2019