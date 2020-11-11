Vernon Richard Heimlich
Marion - Vernon Richard Heimlich, 86, formerly of Waldo, died peacefully at Kingston Residence of Marion on Sunday, November 8 as his granddaughter sang "Fly Me to the Moon" to him over speakerphone.
Vern was born August 20, 1934 in what is fondly called the Windfall community near Cardington, Ohio, the youngest of four children born to Edward and Vera Heimlich. Vern grew up on his family farm across the country road from St. John Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. He played trumpet in school and performed in a drum and bugle corps.
After graduating from Cardington High School in 1952, Vern went to work learning automotive mechanics at Groll Garage in Waldo until he was drafted into the US Army in 1957 and stationed in Germany until 1959. While in the service he sang tenor in an Army quartet that won awards and played trumpet in the Army band. The band marched in parades and entertained in local towns whose pubs helped develop Vern's appreciation for good German beer (bier)!
After returning from Germany he met Phyllis Blow Mochel through mutual friends, and they married February 18, 1961. The following year they had Lori, and three years later, Michele.
Eventually Vern became part owner of the business, then known as Groll and Heimlich Garage, and when he wasn't there, he might be found at Kings Mill Golf Club or playing trumpet in many local bands, including Marion Concert Band, Waldo Community Band, the All Americans Dance Band, the John Kennedy Band, the Dixie Krauts, the Palace Theatre Brass, and probably others!
As time went on, Vern was regularly in the orchestra pit for dozens of shows at the Marion Palace Theatre and many local high school musicals. He was the trumpet soloist for church performances of Handel's "Messiah" and always on call to play taps for veterans' funerals in Marion and Morrow counties, which he felt was his duty and honor. He played with others at weddings, anniversaries, school reunions, festivals and parades, but his church, St. John, always had access to him for special music, and he was also the choir director there for 47 years.
After the untimely death of business partner Dick Groll, the shop took on the name Heimlich Garage and became something of a local hangout in Waldo, where Vern served as Township Trustee and a volunteer fireman.
"Vernie" was a devoted husband for 55 years to the love of his life, Phyllis. He was a man of few words yet quick with a joke or funny story. One of the gifts he left his family was being no lover of money and having a humble spirit. Many times he under-charged or fixed vehicles for free or overlooked debts because he had learned from his father, "everything always comes out right in the end," which Vern believed to be true. He felt the responsibility to do what's right, and for him that often meant taking care of the cars of widows or others less fortunate than himself. C.S. Lewis wrote, "Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it's thinking of yourself less," and that's an apt description of how Vern lived his life.
Vern was preceded in death by wife Phyllis, parents Ed and Vera Heimlich, brother Gene Heimlich and wife Mollie, sister Lucy Ackerman and husband Carl, and sister-in-law Darlene Heimlich.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters Lori (Mark) Johnson of Marion and Michele (Brett) Philips of Fairfax, VT; grandchildren Lauren (JR) Ailes of Marion, Andrew (Meghan) Philips of Lafayette, CO, Libby Johnson of Chicago, Eli (Mackenzie Grant) Philips of Boston, Matt (Maddie) Johnson of Columbus, and Daniel Johnson of Marion; great-grandchildren Sophie, Jubilee, and Malachi Ailes of Marion; brother Kenny (Marlene) Heimlich of Cardington, and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends--especially the Marion musicians.
The family gives special thanks to the Marion County United Veterans Council, Cheryl Harris for playing taps, and Pastor Adam Sornchai for officiating the private family graveside service held for Vern in the Waldo Cemetery.
We also want to thank Kingston Residence of Marion staff in Memory Care for loving Vern as if he were family these past four years, and Capital City Hospice nurses for their kind, gentle respect and expert care.
