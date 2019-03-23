|
|
Vicki Lynn Bolinger
Marion - Vicki Lynn Bolinger, a feisty and spunky woman, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital after an extended battle with Parkinson's disease. Vicki was 63 years old and lived in Marion.
Vicki was born in Marion, Ohio on April 20, 1955 to the Richard Eugene and Clara "Darlene" (Ulrich) Gherman. Vicki attended Marion City Schools graduating from Harding High School. Continuing her education, Vicki attended Marion Technical College and Otterbein University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing.
Vicki worked for several years for both hospitals in Marion. Later in her nursing career, she found joy working in several area nursing homes. However, her true calling was at Marion Technical College where he taught the first STNA classes. She enjoyed helping students learn the skills which they could use their entire lives.
Vicki met James L. Bolinger and their first date was at The Marion Popcorn Festival. Vicki and James were wed on September 16, 1989 and made it an annual date to visit The Popcorn Festival together. Vicki and James loved to travel and visited sites across the country. Vicki was sure to run into someone she knew even as far away as Deadwood, South Dakota.
In addition to James, Vicki is survived by her mother, Darlene; brothers, Ron (Sharon) Gherman of Alaska and Richard (Sara) Gherman of North Carolina; five nephews; one great-niece; and her beloved cocker spaniels, Blacky and Smudges.
Visitation will be held at Crosswoods UMC, 1551 Richland Road, on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3 until 5 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Vicki's life will be held 11 a.m. at the church Monday, March 25, 2019. Pastor Jennifer Bass will officiate and burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Vicki's honor to The National Parkinson's Foundation or Ohio Health Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made in Vicki's honor to The National Parkinson's Foundation or Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 23, 2019