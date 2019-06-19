Vicki Lynn Hall



Marion - Vicki Lynn Hall, also known as "Sissy" by most of her family, age 73, of Marion, was reunited with the love of her life, Chick, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.



On July 2, 1945, Vicki was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, the older of two daughters of the late Charles Edward and Nancy Kathryn (Baldwin) West. As a family, they moved to Marion, Ohio, in the early 1950's, where she graduated from Marion Harding High School.



During school, Vicki worked as a car hop at the Star Light Restaurant in Marion. One fateful night there, she realized one of their guests was taking extra notice of her, Odell "Chick" Hall…he was smitten. After a long courtship, they were married on November 21, 1964, and they have shared a special love during their fifty four years of marriage. He preceded her in death six months ago, on January 15, 2019.



In addition to being a loving homemaker, Vicki found the perfect job for herself. She loved all things that glittered and shimmered, especially shoes, and she enjoyed managing the shoe department at Kmart and at Dunham's. She also was a member of the Marion Moose Lodge.



Sharing in Chick's joys, Vicki enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golfing with her family and friends. She also loved all types of games with her family; playing everything from BINGO, to Mahjong, to PlayStation, to World of War Craft. She also was a gambler; loving poker, slot machines, and her pull tabs.



Full of life and spunk, Vicki never let her illnesses and surgeries keep her down. She and her bubbly self always found a way to appreciate the simple things in life; getting up early to drink her coffee and watch the birds, telling stories for hours on end about her family with her family, warm blankets, anything sweet, and on and on. Most important of all she overflowed with love for her family, who were her pride and joy, and her proudest achievement.



Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Billy Hall, and Rhonda (Rich) Holt; two grandchildren: Ashley (Drew) Boldman, and Kameron Hall; two great-grandchildren: Madison and Cohen Boldman; sister, Karen Terzo; two sisters-in-law: Cookie Darnell, and Brenda (Rick) Mayberry; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Dixie.



Including her husband and parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Emma Boldman; three brothers-in-law: Don Terzo, Joseph Darnell, and Frank Wyskver; a sister-in-law, Bobbie Adkins; and several close aunts and uncles.



Her family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 11 am on Friday, with Dr. Steve Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to help find a cure for Diabetes to the and may be sent to the funeral home.



On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to Dr. Chaudry, all of the hospitalist staff from 2 South at Marion General Hospital, and everyone at Fresenius Dialysis in Marion for their help giving them a few more precious months with their special Vicki.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Vicki's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary