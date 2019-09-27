|
|
Vickie Sue Schaber
MARION - Vickie Sue Schaber, age 68 of Marion, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Fairhaven Community.
Vickie was born December 6, 1950 in Marion, the daughter of Lowell and Patricia (Gillespie) Whittington. She graduated from Harding High School. Vickie worked in the engineering department of GTE and is retired from Verizon.
Vickie enjoyed dancing anywhere she could. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. She was a member of Calvary Bible Baptist Church. Above all, she adored her family.
She is survived by her sons: Brian (Holly) Schaber and Jason (Kristy) Schaber; grandchildren: Andrew, Austin, Matthew (Alexandria), Josh, Kurerra, and KJ Schaber; 4 great grandchildren; her mother, Patricia Whittington and siblings: Richard (Francie) Whittington and Laura Carpenter.
Vickie is preceded in death by her father and her sister, Dawn Anne Whittington.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 1PM to 3PM; Funeral service will be Monday at the funeral home at 10AM with Pastor Floyd Radabuagh officiating; burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
If so desired, donations may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Schaber family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 27, 2019