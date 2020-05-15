Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Graveside service
To be announced at a later date
Grand Prairie Cemetery
Violet L. Rowlinson


1917 - 2020
Violet L. Rowlinson Obituary
Violet L. Rowlinson

Marion - Violet L. Rowlinson, 102 of Marion passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at DeWolf Place in Marion. Violet was born June 14, 1917, in Wyandot, OH to the late Floyd W. and Ethel Alice (Pearson) Spade. She was married July 4, 1936, to Allen E. Rowlinson who preceded her in death on November 14, 1992. She was also preceded in death by brother, Richard Spade and sister, Faye Vaughn.

Violet is survived by daughter Rosalie Gregg of Louisville, OH; granddaughter Jennifer (Tory) Tucker also of Louisville; great granddaughter Ava; niece Jean Goode of Marion; great nephews Nicholas and Michael Goode, as well as sister-in-law, Leola Rowlinson and numerous nieces and nephews on the Rowlinson family side.

Violet was a member of Grand Prairie Baptist Church and active in missions activities of the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Prairie Baptist Church, Marion, OH, or a .

A graveside service for the family will be held at a later date in Grand Prairie Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be left at [email protected]
Published in the Marion Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020
