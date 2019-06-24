Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Jerome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Eugene Jerome


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virgil Eugene Jerome Obituary
Virgil Eugene Jerome

Marion - Virgil Eugene Jerome, age 79 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Presidential Center in Marion, OH.

Virgil entered this world on June 5, 1940 to the late Virgil Ernest and Ruth Ellen (Gillespie) Jerome in Marion, OH.

Virgil graduated from Radnor High School in the class of 1958. He served our country in the United States Army, stationed in New York City and Korea. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting arrowheads, making his own bows and arrows for hunting. He loved nature and being an outdoorsman. He shared his love of the outdoors, leaving memories of hunting and fishing adventures with many family and friends. Virgil's legacy will live on through the many lives he has touched.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; his sister: Diana Shroyer and his extended family: Michael Lamb and Debbie Lamb.

Those who will cherish his memories include his brother: Noel (Sharon) Jerome of Marion, OH; his significant other of 46 years: Shirley Lamb of Marion, OH; his extended family: Tim Lamb of Marion, OH, Jeff Lamb of Plain City, OH and Chris Lamb of Marion, OH, nieces and nephew Lisa (Larry) Collier, Noel P. (Tonya) Jerome, Rebecca (Jason) Williams, Megan (Eric) Queen, and Holly Thompson.

Friends and family may be come to honor Virgil's life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 starting at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service with the Marion Area Veteran's Council doing a military honor service at the Marion Cemetery,

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Virgil's memory to the Marion Salvation Army, 317 W Church St, Marion, OH 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now