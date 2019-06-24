|
Virgil Eugene Jerome
Marion - Virgil Eugene Jerome, age 79 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Presidential Center in Marion, OH.
Virgil entered this world on June 5, 1940 to the late Virgil Ernest and Ruth Ellen (Gillespie) Jerome in Marion, OH.
Virgil graduated from Radnor High School in the class of 1958. He served our country in the United States Army, stationed in New York City and Korea. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting arrowheads, making his own bows and arrows for hunting. He loved nature and being an outdoorsman. He shared his love of the outdoors, leaving memories of hunting and fishing adventures with many family and friends. Virgil's legacy will live on through the many lives he has touched.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; his sister: Diana Shroyer and his extended family: Michael Lamb and Debbie Lamb.
Those who will cherish his memories include his brother: Noel (Sharon) Jerome of Marion, OH; his significant other of 46 years: Shirley Lamb of Marion, OH; his extended family: Tim Lamb of Marion, OH, Jeff Lamb of Plain City, OH and Chris Lamb of Marion, OH, nieces and nephew Lisa (Larry) Collier, Noel P. (Tonya) Jerome, Rebecca (Jason) Williams, Megan (Eric) Queen, and Holly Thompson.
Friends and family may be come to honor Virgil's life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 starting at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral service with the Marion Area Veteran's Council doing a military honor service at the Marion Cemetery,
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Virgil's memory to the Marion Salvation Army, 317 W Church St, Marion, OH 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 24, 2019