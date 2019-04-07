|
Virginia Dean Steward
Dayton - 87 years, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 in Dayton, OH. Mrs. Steward was born in Hobart, Indiana in 1931 to Delmar and Hattie Metz. She was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years and a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, of Leesburg, FL, Junior Service Guild, CCL and T.O.P.S. She is survived by her family, son, Douglas (Christine) Steward of Dayton, OH; daughters, Catherine S. (Jim) Bodin of Boulder CO. and Sharon S. Stocker of Flowery Branch, GA. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Ronald Steward her parents Delmar and Hattie Metz brothers Bill Metz and John Metz.
A Memorial Service will be held on April 27 at 11:00 AM at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Leesburg, FL. In lieu of flowers the family graciously requests donations be made in Virginia's memory to the Ohio's . https://www.hospiceofbwco.org/donate/. She will be laid to rest in the columbarium at Gloria Dei Lutheran church.
