Services
Beyers Funeral Home
1123 West Main Street
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-4343
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Leesburg, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Steward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Dean Steward


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Dean Steward Obituary
Virginia Dean Steward

Dayton - 87 years, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 in Dayton, OH. Mrs. Steward was born in Hobart, Indiana in 1931 to Delmar and Hattie Metz. She was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years and a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, of Leesburg, FL, Junior Service Guild, CCL and T.O.P.S. She is survived by her family, son, Douglas (Christine) Steward of Dayton, OH; daughters, Catherine S. (Jim) Bodin of Boulder CO. and Sharon S. Stocker of Flowery Branch, GA. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Ronald Steward her parents Delmar and Hattie Metz brothers Bill Metz and John Metz.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 27 at 11:00 AM at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Leesburg, FL. In lieu of flowers the family graciously requests donations be made in Virginia's memory to the Ohio's . https://www.hospiceofbwco.org/donate/. She will be laid to rest in the columbarium at Gloria Dei Lutheran church.

Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now