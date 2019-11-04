|
|
Virginia "Red" G. King
Marion - Virginia "Red" G. King, age 88 of Marion, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her residence.
"Red" or "Nanny" entered into this world on May 24, 1931 to the late Robert and Eunice (Rhodes) Thompson in Clay County, WV. On July 24, 1948, she married the late James K. King.
"Red" was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: James King; her sons: Rocky and Roger King; her brothers: John "Jack" Thompson, Mark Thompson, Robert Thompson and Gary Thompson; her sisters: Rose Ewing, Iris Brown, Sheila Pierce, Barb Thacker and Linda White.
Those who will cherish her memories include her children: Vivian (Terry) Beck of Marion, OH, Beverly Bunker of Marion, OH, James C. (Linda) King of Marion, OH and Mark E. (Teresa) King of Marion, OH; her brothers; Larry Thompson of Charleston, WV and Randy Thompson of Little Blue Knob, WV; her grandchildren: Robin VanMeter, Shane King, Kyle King, James C. King, II, Jason Bunker, Terrie Sue Robinson, Jermey Bunker, Justin Beck and Taylor King; her twenty-five great grandchildren; her five great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may come to honor "Red's" life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm and on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:00 am at the Wilson-Shamblin-Smith Funeral Home, 154 Main Street, Clay, WV 25043. A graveside service will follow calling hours at the Rhodes-Thompson Cemetery in Maysel, WV.
A very special "Thank you" to Suzie Newell for all the love, help and care she gave and to all the Heartland Hospice Nurses and Aides. Donations may be given in her memory to: TV 39 Marion or Alzheimer's and Dementia Research at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center 410 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019