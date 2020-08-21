Virginia Lee Gates
Marion - Virginia Lee "Jenny" Gates, age 72, of Marion died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Jenny was born in Marion, Ohio on December 7, 1947 to the late Howard Curtis Jr., and Virginia Pearl (Hawthorne) Haines. Jenny attended Marion Harding High School graduating in 1965.
On January 31, 1969, Jenny married James E. Gates in Marion, Ohio. The two met after their mothers' introduced them at a dance at The VFW. James knew that he was going to marry Jenny from the moment he met her. Together, Jenny and James took countless family vacations to Missouri camping and fishing. They also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and visiting family any chance they had.
Jenny was an avid artist who loved to paint; she also enjoyed spending time working in her rose gardens and playing crossword puzzles. Jenny was family famous for her fudge which she could make in a moment's notice and her potato salad was a request at every family gather. (But it was no secret; James' bologna salad was superior.) Jenny had a wonderful sense of humor with a unique giggle which was infectious and often out of the blue.
Jenny worked for the Marion City Schools for more than 17 years as a teacher's assistant and taught for the ABLE GED Program.
As a woman of faith, Jenny and James were founding members of APEX Church in Marion. Here, Jenny enjoyed singing and volunteering with the Women's Weekends and Prayer Lists.
Jenny is survived by her husband, James Edward Gates, III; children, Ben Curtis (Katie) Gates of Marion and Jennifer Lynn (Deon) Caudill of Marion; grandchildren, Josh (Kali) Coy, Ricky Caudill, Brittany (Robbie) Johnson, Cory (Trey) Shey, Brandi (Jakes) Keller, Chelsie (Ryan King) Caudill, and Anthony Nye; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosemary Derenberger.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents and son, James Edward Gates IV.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 W. Center St., Marion) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4 until 7 pm. A funeral will be held at the funeral home Wednesday at 10 am with Pastors Grover Caudill and Jeff Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Jenny's family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.