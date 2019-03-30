|
|
Virginia Lee Murphy
Morral - Virginia Lee Murphy, 71, of Morral passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Marion General Hospital on March 28, 2019 after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born to the late Edsel and Betty Schmelzer (Betz) on January 1, 1948, in Marion, Ohio and graduated from North Union Local Schools in Richwood in 1966. A talented pottery artist, Virginia loved her dog, Muttley, and had a deep concern for the welfare of animals.
Virginia loved to attend antique auctions with her beloved husband John, to whom she was proud to have been married to for 50 years - or as they liked to say - "one long date". That date began in the Fall of 1967 at a stoplight while they were each "shooting the loop" in Marion.
John and Virginia enjoyed traveling and have taken several trips across America, always by car - and always on two-lane roads so they could take their time and explore small-town America. Their last trip together, to the Buffalo Roundup at South Dakota's Custer State Park in September 2018, was a treasured memory for her.
In addition to John, Virginia is survived by her children Shane (Lisa) Murphy of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Shannon (Walter, Jr.) Saylor of Winter Haven, Florida and adopted son Jose (Sandra) Cordero of Puebla, Mexico.
Virginia was a proud grandmother of Ashleigh (Tony) Woolridge of Bellevue, Nebraska, Felicia Murphy of Clermont, Florida; Damian Saylor of Davenport, Florida, and Krysta (Jeffrey) Moberly of Unity, Maine.
She also leaves behind two great-granddaughters Vixie Woolridge and Lilly Moberly.
Preceded in death by her brother David, Virginia also leaves behind her sister Mary (Tom) Seman of Oberlin, Ohio.
At Virginia's request, there will be no viewing or public funeral. In lieu of flowers, Virginia asks that friends and family send donations in her memory to either Salt Rock Township Fire Department or the local chapter of the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 30, 2019