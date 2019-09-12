Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
Virginia Mathiot Diehl Placido

Virginia Mathiot Diehl Placido Obituary
Virginia Mathiot Diehl Placido

Marion - Virginia Mathiot Diehl Placido, 95, of Marion died on September 10, 2019. Virginia was born in Marion, Ohio, on December 21,1923, to Madaline and Walter Mathiot, who preceded her in death, as did her brother, Walter "Bud" (Ginny) Mathiot.

Virginia graduated from Marion Harding High School and attended Ohio University. She was active in the Junior Service Guild and worked for several years in the Marion City School system.

Virginia is survived by her children, Michael (Patty) Diehl of Glendale, CA and Paddy (Paul, deceased) Pezley of Venice, FL, along with grandchildren, Luke Diehl, Margaret Diehl, Daniel (Andrea) Pezley, Michael (Sonia McMillan) Pezley, David (Kelly) Pezley and four great-grandchildren. A private burial service will be held at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Virginia's family
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 12, 2019
