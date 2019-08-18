|
Virginia Ruth Miller
Marion - Virginia Ruth Miller, age 100, of Marion, died peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her home with her family by her as she always wished.
On March 7, 1919, Virginia was born in Toledo, Ohio, the older of two daughters of the late Asa Alton and Bridget Veronica (Roach) Fackler. She was raised in Sandusky, Ohio, where she graduated from Sandusky High School in the class of 1938. She also graduated from business college in Sandusky. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Madera.
Virginia met Edward Marshall Miller while singing in the church choir in Sandusky, Ohio. They were married on June 12, 1943, and shared forty eight years together. He preceded her in death on December 17, 1991.
For many years, Virginia worked as a bookkeeper at Laird Motor Sales in Sandusky, Ohio. In 1970, she and Edward moved to Marion, Ohio, for sales positions and shortly thereafter acquired and operated a Radio Shack in town.
Virginia was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. For fifty years, she taught Sunday School at the various churches she attended. For most of thirty years she and Edward sang in church choirs in Sandusky, Lima, Upper Sandusky and Marion. A voracious reader, Virginia visited the Marion Public Library weekly until she could no longer go herself relying on her son to select the mysteries she enjoyed. Virginia loved her coffee hot, her mysteries cozy and her garden neat. Most of all she loved her family. She made a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her three children: Christopher P. Miller of Marion, Candace (James Bode, PhD) Miller of Lima, and Shawn (Karen) Miller of Worthington; two grandchildren: Erin (Jeremy) Swart, and Morgan Miller Bode; one great-grandson, Robert Lloyd Swart; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be observed privately by her family. Burial will take place in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, c/o Church Choir, 249 E. Center St., Marion, OH 43302, or Marion Public Library, 445 E. Church St., Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Virginia's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 18, 2019