Walter E. Wilson, Sr.
MARION - Walter E. Wilson, Sr., age 80 of Marion, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Walt was born on July 6, 1939 in Marion, the son of Chester and Viola Mae (Miller) Wilson.
Walt worked hard to provide for his family and served as the custodian at Ridgedale Schools for many years.
On July 7, 1958, Walt married the love of his life, Carolyn M. Spears, and together they have shared 61 years of marriage. Walt and Carolyn raised their two sons in Marion and made memories to last a lifetime. As a family, camping and fishing trips to Michigan were always a highlight of the year, and as time went on the grandchildren got to enjoy those trips as well. Walt also enjoyed woodworking and painting as a hobby to keep him busy. Most of all, Walt cherished his role as grandpa and great grandpa.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn M. Wilson; sons: Walter E. (Kathy) Wilson, Jr. and Dwayne A. (Jared Lane) Wilson; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings: William Wilson, Lee Wilson, Jerry Wilson and Joy Gallaher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Walt is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Forest Wilson, Dick Wilson and Donna Collins.
Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 5PM to 7PM; funeral service will be Tuesday at the funeral home at 10:30AM with friends gathering from 9:30AM until time of service; burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.
If so desired, donations may be made a in Walt's honor.
