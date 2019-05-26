Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Tobin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Faye Tobin


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda Faye Tobin Obituary
Wanda Faye Tobin

Marion - Wanda Faye Tobin, age 77, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

Wanda was born in Waynesboro, Tennessee on December 17, 1941 to the late William Howard and Anna Mae (Baker) Copeland. At a young age, Wanda and her family moved to Central Ohio when her father found work with local bread companies. Wanda graduated from Fremont Ross High School.

Wanda caught William Ray "Bill" Tobin's eye one afternoon while at the Gallaher Drug Store and after several months of persuasion he was able to take her out on their official second-first date. Shortly after, the two were wed on June 10, 1960. Bill survives.

Together Wanda and Bill raised two children and loved six grandchildren. They had the opportunity to travel across the United States and visit Hawaii. They enjoyed beach trips with friends to Emerald Isle in North Carolina and annual Fourth of July trips to Portage Lake with friends.

Wanda had a quiet and gentle personality, however she had great strength of character that allowed her to effectively tackle life's challenges.

Wanda worked for more than 20 years at GTE in Marion in the Insurance and Safety Department retiring in the early 1990's.

Wanda will be missed by her husband, Bill; daughter, Amy Orewiler of Marion; grandchildren, Alec (Chesney), Caden, Abby, Ben, Jeremy, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Caidyn, Bryson, and Liam; brothers, Ronnie Copeland and Larry (Betty) Copeland, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Wanda was preceded in death by son, Kevin W. Tobin; brother, Steve Copeland; father, William Copeland, and mother, Anna Mae Miller.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11 until 1 pm. A 1 pm funeral service will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Toney officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with Father Ryan Schmit presiding.

Memorial donations may be made in Wanda's honor to Family Life Church which will be used specifically to train young students in character and leadership.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Wanda's family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
Download Now