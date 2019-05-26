Wanda Faye Tobin



Marion - Wanda Faye Tobin, age 77, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.



Wanda was born in Waynesboro, Tennessee on December 17, 1941 to the late William Howard and Anna Mae (Baker) Copeland. At a young age, Wanda and her family moved to Central Ohio when her father found work with local bread companies. Wanda graduated from Fremont Ross High School.



Wanda caught William Ray "Bill" Tobin's eye one afternoon while at the Gallaher Drug Store and after several months of persuasion he was able to take her out on their official second-first date. Shortly after, the two were wed on June 10, 1960. Bill survives.



Together Wanda and Bill raised two children and loved six grandchildren. They had the opportunity to travel across the United States and visit Hawaii. They enjoyed beach trips with friends to Emerald Isle in North Carolina and annual Fourth of July trips to Portage Lake with friends.



Wanda had a quiet and gentle personality, however she had great strength of character that allowed her to effectively tackle life's challenges.



Wanda worked for more than 20 years at GTE in Marion in the Insurance and Safety Department retiring in the early 1990's.



Wanda will be missed by her husband, Bill; daughter, Amy Orewiler of Marion; grandchildren, Alec (Chesney), Caden, Abby, Ben, Jeremy, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Caidyn, Bryson, and Liam; brothers, Ronnie Copeland and Larry (Betty) Copeland, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Wanda was preceded in death by son, Kevin W. Tobin; brother, Steve Copeland; father, William Copeland, and mother, Anna Mae Miller.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11 until 1 pm. A 1 pm funeral service will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Toney officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with Father Ryan Schmit presiding.



Memorial donations may be made in Wanda's honor to Family Life Church which will be used specifically to train young students in character and leadership.



Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Wanda's family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on May 26, 2019